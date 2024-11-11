Yogendra Yadav slams Air India over bad flight experience to Nepal

Political analyst and psephologist Yogendra Yadav criticized Air India for a troubling experience he had on his flight to Nepal on November 11. Sharing his ordeal on X (formerly Twitter), Yadav, who typically avoids airing personal grievances publicly, felt compelled to speak out about his experience.

Yadav detailed several issues he and his wife faced during flight AI 213. These included a four-hour flight delay, downgrading of their travel class without prior notice or refund offer, and difficulties with online check-in. Despite multiple attempts, they were informed that their booking was ineligible for web check-in. At the airport, they were directed to three different counters without fault on their part.

He further accused a customer service executive of being rude and unhelpful, refusing to seat them together despite requests. After Yadav insisted on filing a complaint, he was initially told there was no complaints book, but it was found later. The staff also allegedly failed to provide an email address for complaints.

Yadav's post raised concerns about the airline's customer service and has prompted others to share similar experiences.