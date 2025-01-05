Yatnal Leads 'Waqf Hatao Desh Bachao' Rally in Ballari

Ballari: Resuming his campaign on the Waqf issue, Bijapur MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal led the ‘Waqf Hatao Desh Bachao’ rally in Kampli of Ballari district on Saturday.

Speaking at the rally, Yatnal called for unity among Hindu seers to raise their voices against what he termed as critical issues affecting the community.

“The true Hindu swamijis are those who stand against Love Jihad, work to reconvert Hindus who have converted to other religions and support inter-caste marriages. We should revere and perform ‘Paadapooja’ for such seers,” he declared.

He criticized those seers who maintain silence on such matters and only align themselves with political figures like Siddaramaiah, B.S. Yediyurappa, and Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

“Some swamijis are seen cozying up to politicians rather than protecting dharma. This is unacceptable,” he added.

Yatnal also refuted allegations that the BJP poses a threat to the Constitution.