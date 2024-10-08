World Is Watching What ECI Is Doing, says Congress MP Kumari Selja Questions 'Stuck' Trends

Congress MP Kumari Selja on Tuesday raised questioned on the "stuck numbers" in trends suggested by the Eelections Commission Of India (ECI). Kumari Selja said that the whole country and the world is seeing what the ECI is doing. She claimed that the trends are stuck and not progressing.



The Congress MP termed it as "surprising" and asked ECI as to why they can't see the latest trends. Kumari further claimed that "something was going on."



