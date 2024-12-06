Worker dies in mishap during BPCL gas pipeline repairs in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A tragic incident unfolded on Friday near Taladanda along the Cuttack-Paradip road in Odisha, where a worker lost his life during repair work on a Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) gas pipeline.

According to reports, the worker was tasked with entering a sump to carry out repair activities. However, he became unconscious shortly after descending into the confined space. Despite efforts by fire service personnel, who rescued him after two hours, the worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fellow workers have alleged that the death was caused by asphyxiation due to inadequate safety measures.

“He was instructed to enter the sump for repairs and used a piece of cloth to cover his nose and ears. The moment he entered, he collapsed. I shouted for help, and a crowd gathered, but it was too late to save him,” recounted one of his colleagues.

The worker’s grieving family has accused BPCL of negligence, citing a lack of proper safety protocols at the worksite.

“We demand strict action against the officials responsible for sending him into the sump without proper safety equipment. This tragic incident could have been avoided,” a family member stated.

The mishap has sparked tension in the area, with local residents and workers voicing their outrage over the company’s alleged lapses in ensuring workplace safety.

Attempts to reach BPCL officials for a comment have been unsuccessful so far.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns over industrial safety standards and the urgent need for stricter adherence to protocols to prevent such tragedies in the future.