Women Voters Script Political Fortunes

New Delhi: The recent Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand have highlighted the significant impact of women voters on the political fortunes of both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.). Political parties in both states placed women at the forefront of their manifestos and campaigns, offering promises of financial support, affordable fuel, employment opportunities, and education. This strategic focus comes as women's participation in voting has been steadily increasing.

In Jharkhand, women outnumbered men in voting in at least 61 out of 81 constituencies. The overall voter turnout for women was 70.46 per cent, surpassing the male turnout of 65.06 per cent. The incumbent Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, who led the campaign for the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, pledged to put more money into the hands of women. The alliance promised to provide Rs.2,500 per month to women starting December if re-elected, in addition to the existing Rs.1,000 given to poor women aged 18-50 under the Maiyya Samman Yojana. The NDA countered with its own proposal, the 'Gogo Didi Yojana', offering Rs.2,100 per month.

Beyond financial incentives, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) promised 33 per cent reservation for women in state government jobs to ensure steady income. Commitments were also made to establish more schools, colleges, and nursing institutions. Observers note that these promises may have contributed to the higher female voter turnout in the state.

In Maharashtra, former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis promptly thanked women voters after the Mahayuti's victory was confirmed. The state saw a significant increase in women voter turnout, rising from 59.26 per cent in 2019 to 65.21 per cent in the recent elections. Increased female participation was notable in regions like Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and tribal areas such as Nandurbar, Chopda, and Baglan. The Mahayuti attributes part of its success to the 'Ladki Behan Yojana', a financial support scheme providing Rs.1,500 per month to women aged 21-65 living below the poverty line with an annual income of less than Rs.2.5 lakh. The scheme also includes three free gas cylinders per year and fee exemptions for economically weaker and backward class girls in colleges. Outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed gratitude to women voters, crediting the Ladki Behan Yojana for their support.