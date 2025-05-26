Women Can Achieve Autonomy Through Financial Empowerment, Declares Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: “It is essential for women to be financially empowered. It is possible for women to achieve autonomy, financial access and become leaders by enhancing and increasing their own potential to reach a position which enables them to make their own decisions,” said Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta at the inaugural lecture of the Women’s Leadership Series titled “From Access to Autonomy -- The Impact of Financial Independence on Women Leadership”.

The event also included Ms Georgia Varisco, chief of YuWaah at UNICEF, as a distinguished speaker, and Ms Vaishnavi Jain of the Global Woman Foundation (GWF). The lecture was organised as part of the Women’s Leadership Series by the Global Woman Foundation in partnership with O.P. Jindal Global University and the Centre for Advancing Research in Management and Law (CARML).

“We have seen in the past that ‘power’ was often associated with the primary earner in the family, as it was often men who had that role and women were dependent on them. This discussion is meant to show that path to women. As a leader, I need to assist women in our state towards that goal and strengthen their resolve. India has been enriched with social reformers who have supported the cause of women empowerment. We have overcome barriers like female infanticide and resistance towards widow remarriage or even access to education for women. We have supported the cause of promoting girls towards growth, progress and development. Today, women are rising in every field and this has not been achieved without a struggle and it has taken time to alter the social and cultural mindset. To make the goal of the Leadership Series a success, we need to collectively work towards removing impediments that curb the progress and advancement of women,” the chief minister said as part of the address.