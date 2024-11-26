Woman's Body Found in Gunny Bags Near Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Mumbai: The body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed in two gunny bags near the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, police said on Tuesday.

Workers cleaning the Shirgaon Phata area found the body and alerted the police on Monday afternoon, an official from Talegaon Dabhade police station said.

The body of a woman, who appeared to be in her mid to late 30s, was stuffed in two gunny bags and dumped in the bushes near the expressway, he said.

As per preliminary information, the woman might have been murdered two days ago, and the body had started decomposing, the official said, adding no evidence was recovered at the scene to ascertain the deceased's identity.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons, and the body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem, he said.�