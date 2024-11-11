Woman, two children killed in J&K house fire

The fire broke out around 4:30 am at the residence of Khursheed Ahmad in Badhat-Jashar village, Drabshalla. The family was asleep when the blaze engulfed their home, and they were unable to escape in time.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, though it has not been determined yet. In a separate incident, a fire also damaged a Gujjar Bakerwal boys' hostel in Chatroo, Kishtwar, late Sunday night, though no injuries were reported.