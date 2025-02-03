Woman traps husband to sell kidney, elopes with money

A woman allegedly forced her husband to sell his kidney and eloped with her boyfriend with the money. The shocking incident took place in Howrah, West Bengal.

The woman from Sankrail trapped her husband to sell a kidney for 10 lakh rupees. Her ploy was based on making their financial situation better and save money for the academics of their daughter and eventually for the marriage.

After her prolonged persistence, the husband eventually agreed. After year long efforts, he found a buyer three months ago.

The man sold his kidney presuming he will enroll their daughter in a good school, and his financial condition will change with the 10 lakh rupees he received in turn.

The wife told his husband to take rest and recover following the surgery last month.

However, his wife had completely different plans.

The wife eloped with another man from Barrackpore whom she met a year before. The two met on social media and eventually came into a relationship.

The husband told PTI, "Then one day she left the house and did not return. I later found the entire amount of Rs 10 lakh in cash along with some more was missing from the almirah."

He found out that she is living with the man she had an affair with. When her husband, daughter and mother-in-law, went to speak with them, the two refused to open the door.

In spite of the requests from the husband's family, the woman refused to talk to them and threatened her husband to file the divorce.

The man also said that the extra money she took away, was her own savings.

The police launched a probe based on the complaint and are planning to question the woman and her alleged lover before taking any action.