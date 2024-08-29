Woman strips in public to get her rapist arrested

A 20-year-old girl stripped publically in an attempt to get the man arrested who raped her in Agra.



She had to wait 17 days before the man was arrested on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as a 22-year-old man, pursuing an MTech at the Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu.

The student's public protest was a response to her "frustration," after which she was taken to a mental hospital and observed for three days, as per Indian Express.

A senior Police officer quoted saying, "We called the accused to Agra for further investigation and later arrested him when we found that he had been mentally and physically harassing her for the last few months."

As per police, the accused is originally from Ghaziapur, Uttar Pradesh. He completed his BTech at a university in Agrs before enrolling at IIT.

On the evening of August 10, the woman filed a complaint with the local police and alleged that the accused raped her in the moving car

Even though an FIR was filed on August 11 based on her complaint, the police allegedly did not make any arrest by claiming the accused was in Jammu at the time of the alleged assault.

The woman spoke with senior officers at police stations for the next few days.

After becoming frustrated with the lack of any action, she decided to strip off in public on Sunday to force the authorities to take her matter seriously.

"The woman undressed herself on the road in the afternoon and yelled anti-police slogans. Two women quickly came to her aid, covered her with clothes, and took her to a nearby clinic. We thought she might be mentally distressed and alerted the police, who then took her to the mental hospital," said a social worker who saw the woman's public protest on Sunday.

"She was admitted here on Sunday evening, and we kept her under observation for three days. During this period, we closely monitored her daily activities, from morning until bedtime. We observed nothing unusual, and on Tuesday, she was handed over to her mother, who had been brought here from Lucknow," the hospital director said to Hindustan Times.

The victim is a student pursuing engineering at a college affiliated with Central University in Agra.