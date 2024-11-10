Woman shot dead by Militants in Manipur

In a tragic turn of events, just 48 hours after a tribal woman was immolated in Manipur's Jiribam district, another woman was gunned down by suspected militants in Bishnupur district on Saturday.

The victim, Sapam Sofia (27), was working in a paddy field when armed assailants fired from the nearby hills, about 100 meters away from her. She succumbed to her injuries on the spot, while other farmers narrowly escaped. Police have indicated that the attackers may be militants, and the violence could be an attempt to destabilize the region once again.

On Thursday, a woman was allegedly assaulted and set on fire in Jiribam. Police have launched investigations into both incidents.