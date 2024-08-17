Woman set on fire by son in UP village over sale of goats

Sonbhadra: A 50-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her son in Bachra village here during a fight over the selling of goats, police said on Saturday. Kamlesh Devi, the victim, was hit on her head by her son with some blunt tool Friday night, they said.



The son, Kishun Bihari Yadav, hid her body under a cloth and set it on fire dousing it in petrol, Additional SP Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi said.

The neighbors rushed to the house and put out the fire, but by then the woman had died, he said.

Police have arrested Yadav in connection with the death.

Kamlesh Devi lived in the house with her son and daughter-in-law.