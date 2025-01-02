Woman security guard raped after being given spiked drink in Thane

Thane:�A woman security guard of a lodge in Thane district was raped allegedly by a man who gave her a spiked drink, a police official said on Thursday. The incident took place on December 30 after the accused, identified as Abhishek Singh, called her for a meeting promising to give her a permanent job, the Badlapur East police station official said.

"She was given a spiked drink after which she fell unconscious. When the woman regained consciousness, she realised she had been raped and approached police. A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and efforts are on to nab the accused," he added.�