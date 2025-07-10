Woman Rescued After Getting Stuck In Lift At Titlagarh Medical College

Bhubaneswar: A woman was on Wednesday rescued unharmed from a stalled elevator at Titlagarh Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Bolangir district on Wednesday, following a swift operation by Odisha Fire Services personnel.

According to reports, the woman became trapped inside the lift after it abruptly malfunctioned between floors in one of the hospital buildings. The lift came to a sudden halt shortly after she entered, leaving her stranded mid-level with no immediate way out.

On being alerted, fire personnel from the local station rushed to the hospital and used mechanical tools to force open the lift doors. The rescue operation drew anxious onlookers, including hospital staff and visitors, but concluded successfully within minutes. Fortunately, the woman emerged from the ordeal without any injuries.

While the timely response of emergency services prevented a potential tragedy, the episode has stirred concerns over the safety and maintenance of critical infrastructure in government hospitals. Officials stressed the need for regular inspection and upkeep of elevators and emergency equipment, especially in high-traffic medical facilities like MCH.

"Though such incidents are uncommon, they highlight systemic gaps in infrastructure management. Regular audits and prompt repairs are essential to prevent future mishaps," a fire services official said after the operation.

The Titlagarh incident comes on the heels of another near-disaster last week in Koraput district, where over 15 people narrowly escaped drowning after an overcrowded wooden boat tilted dangerously while crossing the Indravati River.

The passengers, mostly villagers from the Jaipur block, were in the middle of their routine river crossing when the vessel lost balance. Several fell into the water, while others held on desperately. Quick-thinking locals rushed to their aid, using ropes and smaller boats to bring the victims to safety.