Woman, paramour held for killing her husband in Thane district

Thane: Police have arrested a 25-year-old woman and her 23-year-old lover for killing her husband and dumping the body in a creek in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

While the body is yet to be traced, the Bhiwandi police on Thursday arrested the accused Anubhav Ramprakash Pandey and Radha Balram Mishra after gathering intelligence and technical inputs and speaking to the victim's family members, the official said.

According to the police, victim Balram, alias Shekar Laxman Mishra (27), lived with his wife Radha at Durgesh Park in Bhiwandi. But Radha maintained a romantic relationship with Anubhav, the official said.

Police said the accused killed Balram with sharp weapons on August 7 after which they packed his body in a bag and threw it in Kasheli Creek.

The Narpoli police had registered a case and launched a probe after the victim's family complained saying he had gone missing, said senior inspector Bharath Kamath.

Anubhav and Radha have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 103(1) for murder and 238 for causing the disappearance of evidence, the official added.