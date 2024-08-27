Woman killed, husband injured by robbers in UP's Budaun

Budaun: A 25-year-old woman was killed and her husband injured after they were allegedly attacked and robbed by unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district early Tuesday, police said. According to the police, four attackers allegedly slit the throat of the woman, injured the man, and fled with Rs 42,000 cash and mobile phone from them at around 4.30 am in the Ujhani area.



The deceased has been identified as Samreen alias Nida, they said.

The couple had gone to Delhi a few days ago for medical treatment, police said citing the woman's husband Sartaj, a resident of Manikpur village in the Ujhani area.

"On Tuesday morning, Sartaj and Samreen returned to Ujhani by bus around 4 am and were traveling to their village using a shortcut through Rajnagar Colony located on the bypass. At around 4.30 am, four individuals ambushed them on an unpaved road of the colony, began assaulting them, and looted them," a police officer said.

Sartaj managed to escape and fled towards his village. When he returned with his family members, he discovered that his wife had been killed and her throat was slit, the police said, citing the husband's statement.

"A body of a woman was found near Rajnagar Colony, with evidence suggesting that she was attacked using a sharp-edged weapon," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Brijesh Singh said.

"Sartaj's statements have been inconsistent and he is also being questioned. The family members of the woman have been contacted and further investigation is underway," Singh added.