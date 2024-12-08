Woman Killed by Naxalites in Bijapur on Suspicion of Being Informer

Bijapur: A 40-year-old woman was allegedly killed by Naxalites on Sunday in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, with the militants reportedly suspecting her of being a police informer. According to local police officials, the woman, identified as Lakshmi Bai, was targeted by the Naxalites in the remote village of Gudra under the district’s Kutru police station area.

The attack occurred early in the morning when armed Naxalites reportedly stormed the village. They dragged Lakshmi Bai from her home and accused her of passing information to the police, a charge that has been a common tactic used by the insurgents to instill fear in local communities.

The Naxalites, after attacking her, left the body in a nearby forest area before retreating into the dense jungles of the region. The police were alerted to the incident by the locals, and a team was immediately dispatched to the area. However, by the time authorities reached, the attackers had fled, making it difficult for the police to gather any immediate leads.

The authorities suspect that the attack was orchestrated as part of the Naxalite group’s broader strategy to maintain control over the area by threatening civilians and discouraging any support for law enforcement.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working with local villagers to identify the perpetrators. They have also increased security in the region in an effort to prevent further attacks and ensure the safety of residents.

This incident adds to the ongoing concerns over the growing influence of Naxalite groups in parts of Chhattisgarh, especially in rural areas where the state government’s presence is often limited.