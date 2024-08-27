Woman from Kerala held for running prostitution racket in Navi Mumbai

Thane: Police have arrested a woman hailing from Kerala for allegedly running a prostitution racket in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday. The officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of Navi Mumbai police made the arrest following a raid at a residential premises at CBD Belapur locality on Saturday evening.



Acting on a tip-off, the AHTC team members raided the flat and arrested Kanakamma (55). During the operation, one woman was rescued, an official release said.

A case under the provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act was registered at the CBD Belapur police station, it said, adding that further probe into the crime was underway.