Woman ends life after killing daughter in Chhattisgarh

Ambikapur: A woman and her minor daughter were found dead in front of a government school where her husband works as a teacher in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, police said on Saturday. Police suspect that Meena Gupta (35) hanged her daughter, Astha (7), first before committing suicide after a fight with her husband.

"The mother-daughter duo was found near a government high school in Kunni village on Friday morning," a police official here said.

As per the preliminary information, there was a long-standing dispute between the woman and her husband who is a teacher at the same government high school, and their divorce case was pending in a local court, he said.

On Thursday, the woman along with her daughter reached the school. Soon, a heated exchange of words took place between her and her husband over some issue. After the school got over, her husband went home while the woman and her daughter kept sitting outside the school, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further probe is on, he added.�