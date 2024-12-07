Woman Dies Trapped in Hospital Lift Post-Delivery in Meerut

Despite rescue efforts, Akanksha succumbed to her injuries. Her body was later recovered by police and taken to another hospital, where she was declared dead. The delay in her rescue sparked outrage among her family and the local community. During the chaos, relatives vandalized hospital property, and 13 patients were transferred to other facilities.

An FIR has been filed under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the hospital's owner, treating doctor Kavita, and staff for negligence and failure to assist in the rescue. Chief Medical Officer Ashok Kataria confirmed that the lift’s maintenance records are under review and promised strict action if lapses are found.

Two hospital staff members, also trapped in the lift, were rescued with minor injuries. No arrests have been made yet, but investigations are ongoing. The incident highlights critical gaps in safety regulations at medical facilities and has intensified calls for stricter enforcement of maintenance protocols.