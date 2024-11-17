Woman, daughter end life after son's secret marriage in Delhi

A woman and her daughter from Shahzadpur village in Bijnor district, Usha Devi (50) and her daughter Swati (21), allegedly took their own lives after emotional distress following a secret marriage by the woman's son. The incident occurred two days after they went missing, and their bodies were found in a field on Saturday morning.

The family's shock stemmed from 23-year-old Gaurav Kumar's recent marriage to his girlfriend in Delhi, despite a pre-arranged marriage planned by the family. Gaurav's social media post of him placing a mangalsutra on his bride's neck reportedly disturbed his mother and sister. After leaving home on Thursday, the two women were found dead in a field by local women gathering fodder.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem to confirm the cause of death.