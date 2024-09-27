Woman creates ruckus at Fadnavis’s office, smashes his nameplate

Officials said that the woman has been identified as Dhanashree Sahasrabuddhe. “She entered the Mantralaya without a valid entry pass. As per the preliminary investigation conducted so far, the woman told the security personnel that she forgot her bag inside the Mantralaya and wanted to collect it,” the officials said.

According to the police, after entering the Mantralaya, Dhanashree reached the DCM’s office, where she removed Mr. Fadnavis’s nameplate and damaged it by smashing it on the floor. Post this, she also smashed five flower pots before stepping out of the Mantralaya.

A senior official said that the DCM office has not yet decided to formally lodge a police complaint. However, the police personnel attached to Shivaji Park police station reached the woman at her residence at Shivaji Park. The police wanted to understand her problem as directed by the home minister.

A police officer said, “We are also conducting the inquiry into the security breach at the Mantralaya.”

Speaking with the reporters in Ahmednagar district, Mr. Fadnavis said, “I have taken information about the incident, which occurred on Thursday. What was the issue of the woman? Why did she do this? We will definitely understand her issue. We will listen to her grievances and resolve if she has any.”