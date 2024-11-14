Woman constable found dead in barrack in Bihar's Samastipur

Samastipur:�A woman police constable was found hanging in the bathroom of her barrack in Bihar's Samastipur district, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Chandani Kumari, a resident of Vaishali district. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Samastipur (Sadar), Sanjay Kumar Pandey told reporters, "Chandani Kumari was staying in the barrack on the second floor of Musrigharari police station.

Another woman constable found the bathroom door locked from inside. When the door was opened with the help of other constables, Chandani was found hanging inside the bathroom on Wednesday evening".

She was immediately taken to hospital, where she was declared dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and her family members have been informed.

Her mobile phone and a diary recovered from her barrack have been seized and are being analysed. The matter is being further examined, said the SDPO.