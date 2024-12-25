Woman Claims She Got ‘Triple Talaq’ for Refusing To Sleep With Husband’s Boss

The All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board and the All India Shia Personal Law Board said that the SC's decision has given new hope to Muslim women. (Representational image) The All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board and the All India Shia Personal Law Board said that the SC's decision has given new hope to Muslim women. (Representational image)

�Mumbai: A 45-year-old software engineer from Kalyan reportedly gave triple talaq to his 28-year-old wife after she refused to have sex with his boss. The alleged incident took place in July this year, but the complaint was filed on December 19. The police said that the woman alleged she was physically and mentally abused, but no arrest has been made yet as the investigations were ongoing.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the police has booked the husband for giving instant triple talaq, which is banned in India under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. The Kalyan Superintendent of Police confirmed a case was registered at the Sambhaji Nagar City police station and later transferred to the Bazar Peth police station.

According to reports, the woman was married to the accused in January this year. It was his second marriage. The couple reportedly enjoyed a happy relationship initially. However, their troubles started after the man started demanding Rs 15 lakh, claiming he needed the money to divorce his first wife. The woman has alleged that she was subjected to physical and mental torture when she refused to pay the amount. The police have also booked the man under Sections 115(2), 351(2), 351(3), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

In her complaint, the woman has claimed that in July her husband took her to a party, where he asked her to sleep with his boss. Her situation worsened when she refused. Upon returning to their home, the man gave her instant triple talaq and threw her out of the house. She approached the police on December 19 to register a case against the man.

This is the second triple talaq complaint reported in Thane district this month. Earlier on December 13, a resident of the Mumbra area was booed for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife because she went alone for a walk.