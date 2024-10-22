Without water conservation efforts, society cannot progress: Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday voiced serious concerns about the alarming depletion and pollution of groundwater as she stressed the vital role of collective responsibility in preserving water resources. Highlighting the critical state of India's water resources, she underscored the need for immediate and collective efforts to safeguard water supplies, warning that without conservation, society cannot progress.



"Groundwater is being rapidly depleted and pollution is making the situation worse," Murmu said during her address while conferring the National Water Awards. She emphasised the essential role of water in sustaining all aspects of life.

She reiterated that access to clean water is not just a necessity but a fundamental human right, crucial for public health, food security and the well-being of underprivileged communities. Murmu also pointed out the disconnect between awareness of water scarcity and real action.

Despite the known scarcity of fresh water on earth, many continue to neglect water conservation. She expressed her appreciation for the government's initiatives, including water harvesting and conservation programs, but stressed that more needs to be done at the community level.

Murmu reflected on India's rich tradition of water conservation, noting that ancestors built reservoirs and ponds near villages and temples to manage water shortages. However, she lamented that this age-old wisdom is being forgotten, with many of these water bodies now encroached upon for personal gains.

Such actions, she said, worsen water shortages during droughts and cause flood-like situations during heavy rainfall. Calling for collective responsibility, the president urged citizens to adopt simple measures such as turning off taps when not in use, preventing water from overflowing from overhead tanks and implementing rainwater harvesting at home.

"Without active participation from every citizen, achieving a water-secure India will remain a distant goal," she added. Murmu praised the National Water Awards as a commendable initiative, aimed at promoting awareness and recognizing excellence in water conservation efforts across various sectors.

She expressed hope that the awardees' best practices would inspire others and help scale up water conservation efforts nationwide. The fifth National Water Awards, organized by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, were presented in nine categories, including Best State, Best District, Best Village Panchayat, Best Urban Local Body, Best School or College, Best Industry, Best Water User Association, Best Institution (other than school or college) and Best Civil Society.

Odisha was awarded the Best State followed by Uttar Pradesh, while Gujarat and Puducherry shared the third place. The National Water Awards were launched in 2018 with the vision of creating a "Jal Samridh Bharat" (water-sufficient India), promoting sustainable practices and raising public awareness of water conservation.