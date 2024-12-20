Winter Session of Parliament Ends in Chaos

New Delhi: The final day of the Winter Session of Parliament on Friday saw a series of protests and counter-protests, with the ruling BJP and the Opposition clashing over recent remarks and allegations.

While NDA MPs demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Opposition members rallied at Vijay Chowk, calling for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s apology and resignation for his alleged “insult” to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Subsequently, Opposition leaders marched from Vijay Chowk to Parliament, continuing the confrontational atmosphere sparked by a scuffle between I.N.D.I.A. bloc and NDA MPs on Thursday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla issued a stern warning against demonstrations within Parliament premises. “Do not resort to demonstrations or protests at any gate or anywhere in Parliament premises. Else, the House will take serious action,” he said, reiterating that members must adhere to parliamentary rules.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey lodged a breach of privilege notice against Gandhi, accusing him of sharing a “criminally edited” version of Amit Shah’s Rajya Sabha speech on social media, allegedly to inflame public sentiment and tarnish the dignity of Parliament. Dubey claimed Shah’s comments had actually highlighted how the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, treated Ambedkar.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, branding it a “symbol of the government’s desperation.” She joined other I.N.D.I.A. bloc MPs at Vijay Chowk in protest, holding a placard reading “Babasaheb ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan” (India will not tolerate the insult of Babasaheb).

BJP members, for their part, accused Gandhi of insulting Ambedkar and alleged that his actions disrespected a BJP woman Rajya Sabha MP, Ms. Phangnon Konyak. BJP MP Brijmohan Agarwal demanded that Gandhi apologise for his remarks.