Winter Session ‘Highly Productive’, Claims Rajya Sabha Chairman

New Delhi: As the 19-day-long Winter Session drew to a close on Friday with both the Houses being adjourned sine die, Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan hailed the 269th Session of the Upper House as "highly productive" but castigated the Opposition members for disruptions and urged them to introspect. The Lok Sabha saw the passage of crucial bills, including one to repeal the 20-year-old MGNREGA and another on opening up the civil nuclear sector for private participation.

Before adjourning the Rajya Sabha proceedings sine die, Mr Radhakrishnan read out a synopsis of the legislative and other business transacted during the 15-day sitting of the Winter Session.

Strongly disapproving of the disruptions by the Opposition members during the passage of the rural employment guarantee bill (VB-G RAM G Bill), Mr Radhakrishnan said, "The disruption created during yesterday's sitting by the Opposition members by shouting slogans, displaying placards, disrupting the minister replying to the discussion on the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, tearing up papers and throwing them in the Well of the House showed conduct unbecoming of members of Parliament.”

"Other than that incident during the discussion of a new rural employment guarantee scheme, the 269th Session of the Upper House was highly productive, registering 121 per cent productivity with sittings spanning about 92 hours," Mr Radhakrishnan said and urged the MPs to introspect and not repeat such unruly behaviour in the future.

During the session, the Rajya Sabha passed or returned eight bills and adopted a statutory resolution on the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act 2024, with participation from 212 members. As many as 59 Private Members' Bills were introduced, reflecting what he described as the "vibrancy of parliamentary democracy".

The Upper House Chairman said 58 starred questions, 208 Zero Hour submissions and 87 special mentions were made during the session. He said the session recorded an unprecedented rise in Zero Hour activity, with an average of over 84 notices received daily -- a 31 per cent increase over the previous two sessions -- while matters actually raised averaged more than 15 per day, up nearly 50 per cent.

Delivering his valedictory remarks, Mr Radhakrishnan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the House J.P. Nadda and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge for their felicitations.

Before being adjourned sine die, the Lok Sabha sat for a cumulative duration of 92 hours and 25 minutes, marking 111 per cent productivity. During the 15 sittings of the Winter Session, the House took up two politically charged debates -- on 150 years of Vande Mataram and election reforms. A debate listed on air pollution, which was to be initiated by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, could not take place.

Out of the 10 bills that were introduced, eight bills were passed during the session, including the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, the Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, the Repealing and Amending Bill, the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill and the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-G RAM G Bill.

Addressing a customary press conference after the conclusion of the Winter Session, Mr Rijiju termed the session as "very productive" as eight bills were passed after debates in both Houses. He said these legislations will "speed up" the "Reform Express" flagged off by the Narendra Modi government to bring changes in the everyday life of the common people.

"But the Opposition's behaviour during the debate in the Lok Sabha on VB-G RAM G Bill was unacceptable. Some of the Opposition members even stood atop the desks of the table office and the (Lok Sabha) secretary general…" Mr Rijiju said.

Expressing regret for being unable to hold the debate on air pollution, the parliamentary affairs minister said the government was fully ready for the discussion on pollution and the minister concerned got ready after the subject was listed in the names of three members – Ms Vadra, Kanimozhi (DMK) and Bansuri Swaraj (BJP).

"We were fully ready for the debate on pollution. But Congress encouraged others to stage protests on the VB-G RAM G Bill in the Well of the House. They threw papers and paper planes and stood atop desks and stalled the proceedings. I want to tell the opposition that they won't get votes through such tactics. Only good works will get them votes," Mr Rijiju said.