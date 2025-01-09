Winter Chill Persists in Rajasthan, Fatehpur Records 3°C

Men sit next to a bonfire to keep themselves warm during a cold winter. (Representational Image/AFP) Men sit next to a bonfire to keep themselves warm during a cold winter. (Representational Image/AFP)

Jaipur:�Cold conditions continued in parts of Rajasthan on Thursday with Fatehpur in Sikar district recording the lowest night temperature in the state at 3 degrees Celsius, up by couple of notches from the 1.1 degrees Celsius recorded the night before. Sikar recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius, Karauli 4.2 degrees, Sangaria and Jalore 4.3 degrees each, Sirohi 4.4 degrees, Churu and Dausa 4.7 degrees each, and Baran 4.9 degrees, the weather office said.