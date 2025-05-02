Will Hunt Down Each Terrorist Involved in Attack: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday vowed to hunt down each and every terrorist involved in the Pahalgam attack, saying “Chun Chun kar Badla lenge” (will avenge each and every one).

In his first public remark after the Pahalgam terror attack, Shah made it clear that none of the perpetrators of the horrendous attack will be spared.

In a stern warning to perpetrators of the Baisaran valley killing, the minister said, “If anyone thinks that a cowardly attack is their victory, they must remember this is Narendra Modi’s India — and “ Chun Chun kar Badla lenge.”

Shah went on: "Whoever has carried out the dastardly attack in Pahalgam, we will not spare anyone. We will hunt down each and every perpetrator."

Speaking at an event for naming a portion of a road and unveiling of statue of Bodo leader Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma in the national capital, he said that India will give a befitting and precise response to every act of terrorism.

Asserting that terrorism will be uprooted from the country and each and every Pahalgam attacker will be hunted down, the home minister: "Har vyakti ko chun chun ke jawab bhi milega, jawab bhi diya jayega... It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country and it will be accomplished."

Underlining the government’s policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism, Shah said, “If someone thinks they will escape by carrying out such a cowardly attack, they are wrong…. We will not spare anyone."

Noting that the government's fight against terrorism will continue till the menace is completely wiped out, the home minister said, "Do not think that you have won by killing 26 people. Everyone of you will be made answerable," he said.

"Each citizen of India is feeling the pain. It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country and it will be accomplished. Not only 140 crore Indians but the whole world is standing with India in this fight," Shah said.

In a key security review meeting here on Tuesday, Modi expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian Armed Forces and told them that they have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.