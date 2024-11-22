Will choose the side that can form government: Prakash Ambedkar

Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar said on Friday that if his party gets the required numbers in the Maharashtra assembly polls, it will choose the side that can form the government.

In a post on X, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Amebdkar said his party will be the one to choose power.

"If VBA gets the numbers, tomorrow, to support a party or an alliance to form the government in Maharashtra, we will choose to be with one who can form the government.

"We will choose power!," wrote the Dalit leader on X.

The VBA has fielded 200 candidates in the Maharashtra assembly polls. In the 2019 state elections, the party had contested in 236 constituencies but could not open its account. Its vote share in the seats contested stood at 5.5 percent.

Voting for the 288-member state assembly concluded on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.