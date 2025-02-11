Will build on ties with Trump: Modi

New Delhi: Embarking on an official visit to France and the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he had a “very warm recollection” of working together with US President Donald Trump in his first term (2017-20) in “building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US". Mr Modi left New Delhi on Monday for Paris, even as he referred to both French President Emmanuel Macron and President Trump as his “friends”. Mr Modi will land in the French capital on Monday night and will co-chair the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit there on Tuesday, after which he will head for the "historic" French port city of Marseille for talks with President Macron. On Wednesday, he will leave for Washington for talks with President Trump on Thursday.

In his departure statement on Monday ahead of the visit, Mr Modi said: "At the invitation of President Macron, I will be visiting France from 10 to 12 February. In Paris, I look forward to co-chairing the AI Action Summit, a gathering of world leaders and global tech CEOs, where we will exchange views on collaborative approach to AI technology for innovation and larger public good in an inclusive, secure and trustworthy manner.”

He added: “The bilateral segment of my visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress on 2047 Horizon Roadmap for India-France strategic partnership along with my friend President Macron. We will also travel to the historic French city of Marseille to inaugurate the first Indian consulate in France and also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project, in which India is a member of the consortium of partner countries including France, to harness energy for the global good. I will also pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during World Wars I and II at the Mazargues War Cemetery.”

On the second leg of the visit, Mr Modi said: "From France, I will proceed on a two day visit to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump. I look forward to meeting my friend, President Trump. Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US."

He added: "This visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience. We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world."