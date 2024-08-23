Will actively enter Jharkhand politics again: JMM leader Champai Soren

Seraikela-Kharsawan: A day after JMM leader Champai Soren hinted at forming a new party, Former Jharkhand Chief Minister on Thursday said that he would form an organisation and would actively enter Jharkhand politics again.

"Today, I visited 3 districts including Seraikela and Chaibasa. It was the second day of the tour of my new chapter. Everything is going well, the public is joining us. I will actively enter Jharkhand politics again. I will form an organisation and try to make friends in the way before the Assembly elections...I will reveal everything within a week...When I have started a new chapter, I can only stay in one place. I will reveal everything after a week," Champai Soren told ANI.

"I don't have any idea (about JMM leaders contacting me)," he added.Jharkhand

Earlier on Wednesday, Champai Soren announced that he would strengthen a new political party and said that a clear picture of his next move would emerge within one week.

"I will not retire from politics. In the new chapter that I have started, I'll strengthen the new organisation and if I find a good friend along the way, I'll move ahead with that friendship to serve the people and state," Soren said leaving open the possibility of future alliances.

On Sunday, Soren took to social media to voice his grievances, stating that he had been "insulted" during his tenure as Chief Minister and that all options remained open ahead of the forthcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.

As the political climate in Jharkhand intensifies, all eyes are on Champai Soren and his next move, with significant implications for the upcoming state elections.

Assembly elections are going to be held in Jharkhand this year in 2024 and BJP has fully prepared to corner the government.