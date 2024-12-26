Wife collapses, dies at husband’s farewell party in Rajasthan

A farewell party for a government employee in Rajasthan turned into a heartbreaking tragedy when his 50-year-old wife collapsed and died suddenly in front of him. The incident occurred on Monday as the employee, who was retiring from his position, was celebrating his last day of service with colleagues, family, and friends.

According to witnesses, the employee’s wife, who had been unwell for some time, was present at the event to support her husband. She appeared cheerful during the initial moments of the gathering but abruptly collapsed without warning. Despite immediate efforts to revive her, she was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Family members revealed that she had been battling health issues for several months but had insisted on attending the farewell to be by her husband’s side. Her sudden demise shocked everyone present, casting a somber shadow over what was meant to be a joyous occasion.

Colleagues and friends of the employee expressed their condolences, describing the couple as devoted to each other and the wife as a kind and supportive person. The retiring employee, visibly shaken by the loss, chose not to comment but was surrounded by family members offering support during this difficult time.

The farewell party was immediately called off, and guests gathered to console the grieving family. Officials in the department where the employee served also expressed their sympathies and pledged to support him in any way possible.

The tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of life, leaving behind a grieving husband and family as they come to terms with their sudden loss.