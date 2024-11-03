Wife allegedly severes husband's genitals after argument

A man in north Delhi reportedly had his genitals severed by his wife following an argument, according to police on Saturday. A case has been filed against the woman, and an investigation is ongoing.

After their quarrel, the wife left the house, and the victim, who had been drinking, fell asleep. She later returned and attacked him with a sharp object before fleeing the scene. The victim, whose condition is now stable, is being treated at Safdarjung Hospital after initially being taken to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital.

Police received a report of the incident on the night of October 31, and the Roop Nagar police opened a case. In his statement recorded on Saturday, the victim, originally from Bihar, explained that he and his wife had moved to Delhi a few months prior, where he works as a helper in a Shakti Nagar paying guest accommodation. Both individuals are in their third marriages.

The accused woman is currently on the run, and police are actively pursuing her arrest. In a similar case earlier in July, a woman in Bihar cut off a man's genitals and disposed of them after he refused to marry her.