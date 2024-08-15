Why Tricolour is Hoisted But Not Unfurled on Independence Day

Hyderabad: Today, India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day from the two century-long British colonial rule. This day is celebrated with enthusiasm all over the country.

The whole country pays tribute to the freedom fighters and founding fathers of India. But on this day, the Indian flag is hoisted and not unfurled. What does that mean?



Here is the explanation:



Even though various times these two terms are used interchangeably, they each refer to distinct methods of presenting a flag. The difference is between the positioning of the tricolor, during the two ceremonies.

On Independence Day, the flag is placed at the base of the pole and is hoisted by the Prime Minister, from the bottom to the top.

On Republic Day, the flag is folded, rolled up, and attached to the top of the pole. It is then unfurled by the president.



Symbolism: