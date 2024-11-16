Why Modi avoids visiting Manipur: Congress

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress said he is off on his "periodic foreign jaunt" from Saturday where he will attempt to score domestic political points and asked why is he steadfastly refusing to visit the troubled state of Manipur. The Opposition party's dig came as Prime Minister Modi will travel to Brazil to attend the annual G20 Summit and to Nigeria and Guyana as part of a three-nation tour beginning Saturday.



"For the next 3 days, we will be spared the non-biological PM's lie-surplus, dignity-deficit election campaign. He is off on his periodic foreign jaunt, where he will attempt to score domestic political points rather than engage in any pretence of statesmanship," said Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh.



"But why is Mr Narendra Modi steadfastly refusing to visit the troubled state of Manipur that has been torn apart so tragically since May 2023?" he added.

Ramesh said the prime minister's refusal to do so is simply beyond any understanding.



The people of Manipur, who have seen and are continuing to experience so much agony and suffering daily, surely deserve such a visit, he asserted.

The Congress has been attacking Prime Minister Modi for not visiting Manipur and also slammed the Centre for its handling of the situation in the state.



Ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities has claimed more than 200 lives in Manipur since May last year.