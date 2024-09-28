Why has security situation in Jammu deteriorated, asks Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of presiding over an "unprecedented deterioration of security" in Jammu and claimed the Union Territory's administration led by the lieutenant governor was showing "incompetence" in managing the situation.Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and address the Vijay Sankalp Maharally today, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh claimed that there has been a sharp increase in narcotics smuggling under and a collapse of governance in Jammu and Kashmir.Posting on the social media platform X, Jairam Ramesh wrote, "Why has the security situation in Jammu deteriorated? The BJP, despite its claims to be the monopolist of nationalism, has presided over an unprecedented deterioration of security in Jammu. Militancy in Jammu is making its presence felt after a gap of nearly 15 years. Around the start of 2024, the administration claimed that the number of active terrorists in J&K had come down to double digits--31--with four active terrorists in the Jammu region. Now, in a startling about turn, the officials say there are around 50 to 60 terrorists."He said that the increase in terrorist activity has had "terrible consequences" for the people."Around the same time that the non-biological PM was being sworn in, a terrorist attack in Reasi took the lives of nine innocent pilgrims. The LG administration has shown unprecedented incompetence in managing this security situation. Why has the BJP let security in Jammu go downhill so rapidly?" he added.Terrorists had opened fire at a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori to Katra on the evening of June 9 this year in the Pouni area of Reasi, causing the bus to fall into a nearby gorge, killing nine people, including a child.The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday launched searches at various places across two districts of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) as part of its investigation into Reasi pilgrims terror attack case.Questioning the durbar move, Ramesh asked, "What vendetta does the BJP have against the people of Jammu? One of the BJP's flagship initiatives has been to scrap the Durbar move, the annual shift of the J&K State Government from Srinagar to Jammu in the winters. The Durbar move has historically been a tremendous stimulus for Jammu's economy, with businessmen in Jammu's famed Raghunath Bazaar and Apsara Road waiting for winters and the bulk orders that would come in from Valley-based customers."The 149-year-old biannual tradition of shifting offices between summer capital Srinagar and winter capital Jammu was ended by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in 2021. The administration had said that it has completely transitioned to an e-office where "darbar move" was no longer needed and the decision will save Rs 200 crore per year.He further claimed that the reason for an upsurge in terrorist activities in the region is because of the smuggling of narcotics in the region, with the international border in Jammu being a primary area of operations for smugglers."One fundamental reason for the upsurge in terrorist activity, particularly in Jammu, is the sharp rise in naroctics smuggling over the last few years - with the International Border in Jammu, rather than the LoC in Kashmir, being the primary area of operation for the smugglers. Narcotics consumption has seen a 30 per cent hike in five years, and the smuggling rings have become very sophisticated," Ramesh said.He also alleged that J&K has become a "transit destination" for drugs, which further routes the narcotics to other states.Moreover, he said that theft and violent crime in the region are rampant as the policing has deteriorated."Without statehood and a functioning system of political representation, governance across Jammu and Kashmir has collapsed. Policing has deteriorated, and there has been a steep rise in criminal activity in Jammu. Theft and violent crime are now rampant. Corruption has reached unprecedented levels, with outsiders belonging to the RSS cabal monopolising all government contracts and seeing astronomical increases in their wealth," he said.Claiming that the administration has zero interest in development, taking examples of IT parks in neighbouring state governments, he said that no such development has taken place."Employment opportunities have dwindled, with aspirational youth being forced to leave Jammu for employment - even as the administration has zero interest in development. Neighbouring state governments have established IT parks in Mohali and Chandigarh, but Jammu has seen no investment of that kind. Finally, even basic administrative tasks like electricity bills are seeing massive mismanagement," he added.