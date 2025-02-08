Who Will Be The Next CM of Delhi

Hyderabad: With the BJP scoring a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday after more than 27 years, speculations are rife in political circles on who will be the next Chief Minister of the national capital.

Though several names are doing the rounds, it is up to the central leadership to take the final call on the Chief Ministerial candidate. Once the candidate’s name is finalized, the central leadership would convene a meeting with the newly elected MLAs within a couple of days to unanimously pick a name for the Chief Minister.

Among the candidates whose names are doing the rounds in political circles for the Chief Minister's post is Parvesh Verma, who defeated former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The name of BJP former MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who contested against AAP candidate Atishi Singh, is also doing the rounds as he hails from gurjar community, not to mention his outspoken skills.

The other candidates who are in the Chief Ministerial candidate list are Satish Upadhyay, Vijender Gupta and MP Bansuri Swaraj. The party’s win in Delhi is the third consecutive victory for BJP after Haryana and Maharashtra.

The BJP pooled in all its resources to counter AAP’s allegations during the campaign for elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The elections were conducted on February 5 after a high-octane campaign run by the party bigwigs.

The million dollar question now would be who will be the new chief minister of Delhi. Stay tuned for all the updates