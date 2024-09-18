 Top
Who is Atishi, AAP leader set to replace Kejriwal as CM

Deccan Chronicle
18 Sep 2024 9:46 AM GMT
Who is Atishi, AAP leader set to replace Kejriwal as CM
Hyderabad: Atishi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is all set to replace Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister as party cadre and legislators unanimously picked her name after AAP supremo’s decision to step down.

