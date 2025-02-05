Where to watch Delhi Assembly Election Exit Polls 2025

The polling for the Delhi Assembly elections is underway. Exit poll results will be announced once polling concludes.

This election is anticipated to be a fierce battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

With the involvement of prominent politicians, many constituencies are seeing a compelling contest.

AAP's Arvind Kejriwal is in a tough contest for the seat of New Delhi Constituency against Sandeep Dikshit of Congress (son of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit) and Parvesh Verma of BJP.

Kalkaji This constituency is witnessing a fierce battle between Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Kapoor of AAP, Alka Lamba of Congress, and former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

In Rohini Constituency north-west Delhi, BJP's sitting MLA Vijendra Gupta is facing off against AAP's Pradeep Mittal.

AAP's Manish Sisodia is up against BJP’s Sardar Tarvinder Singh and Congress’s Farhad Suri in the contest in Jangpura Constituency.

BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi is competing against AAP newcomer Avadh Ojha, with Congress's Anil Chaudhary also in the fray in Patparganj constituency.

Meanwhile, exit polls conducted immediately after the election are often seen as inaccurate due to various factors, including sampling problems and lack of honesty among respondents.





Election Commission

The Election Commission of India has issued a strict directive on the disclosure of exit polls. In a notice issued on February 3, the Commission stated: “The Commission notifies the period between 7:00 am and 6:30 pm on 05.02.2025 (Wednesday) as the period during which conducting and publishing or publicizing exit polls by means of print or electronic media, or dissemination in any other manner, shall be prohibited." Although not entirely foolproof, exit polls still play a significant role in discussions and analysis after elections.The Election Commission of India has issued a strict directive on the disclosure of exit polls. In a notice issued on February 3, the Commission stated: “The Commission notifies the period between 7:00 am and 6:30 pm on 05.02.2025 (Wednesday) as the period during which conducting and publishing or publicizing exit polls by means of print or electronic media, or dissemination in any other manner, shall be prohibited."

Several polling agencies, including IPSOS, CVoter, Today's Chanakya, and Axis My India, will reveal predictions today. While they cannot guarantee results, the agencies provide valuable insights.

You can also check out the Deccan Chronicle website for election updates.