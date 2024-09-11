When the chips are down, you can bet on India!, says PM

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Semicon India summit at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said this is the right time to be in India, "Many projects are currently in the pipeline, and India today assures the world that when the chips are down, you can bet on India," he said.

In his keynote speech, the Prime Minister shared his vision for India's semiconductor industry, stating, "My dream is that every device in the world should have a made in India chip."

"Due to India's policies, in a very short time, investments worth more than Rs 1.5 trillion have been made in this sector, and many projects are currently in the pipeline," PM Modi said.

PM Modi described India's semiconductor industry as being equipped with "special diodes," he said, "India's semiconductor industry is equipped with special diodes."

"You invest and create value, and the government provides you with stable policies and ease of doing business," he remarked.

PM Modi also highlighted the country's focus on education and skill development in this field.

He added, "In the world of designing, India contributes 20 per cent of the talent. We are preparing a semiconductor workforce of 85,000 technicians, engineers, and R&D specialists. India's focus is on making its students and professionals ready for the semiconductor industry."

"In addition to talent development, India is also prioritising semiconductor infrastructure. Just yesterday, the first meeting of the National Research Foundation on research was held," the Prime Minister further said.

The Prime Minister said that India is putting a lot of focus on semiconductor-related infrastructure and that the country has created a research fund of Rs 1 trillion. The PM also said that initiatives like this will greatly expand the scope of innovation in the semiconductor and science sectors.

He added, "Additionally, you have a three-dimensional power--first, the reform-oriented government of today; second, India's growing manufacturing base; and third, India's aspirational market. Today, India is a major consumer of chips. On this very chip, we have built the world's best digital public infrastructure. The Indian government is providing 50% support for setting up semiconductor manufacturing facilities in India."�