Mumbai: The World Hindu Congress (WHC) delegation has sought Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ intervention after Instagram removed a promotional video for its December 18-20 global gathering in Mumbai. The organisers have alleged bias against Hindu organisations, pointing out that a video message by Fadnavis inviting the global Hindu community was removed twice before being restored. The delegation has urged the Chief Minister to summon Meta representatives in Mumbai, seek an explanation and initiate a police inquiry if any legal violations are established. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister unveiled the official theme and logo of the World Hindu Congress 2026 in Mumbai.

The WHC delegation submitted a letter to Fadnavis on Wednesday regarding the repeated removal of promotional videos for the World Hindu Congress 2026.

In the letter, Swadesh Khetawat, Secretary of the Organising Committee of WHC 2026, raised concerns over what he described as possible discriminatory content moderation practices against Hindu organisations and their activities.

Speaking to this newspaper, Khetawat said that Meta had earlier removed a video message recorded by Fadnavis on October 26, 2026, inviting the global Hindu community to participate in the Congress, on two separate occasions on Facebook. Following formal complaints to the concerned authorities, including the Mumbai and Delhi police, the video was subsequently restored. However, Meta did not provide any explanation for its repeated removal.

The latest incident occurred on November 17, when Meta reportedly removed another promotional video inviting emerging Gen Z Hindu leaders from India and across the world to participate in the global gathering. The video featured a volunteer who had participated in previous editions of the Congress in Bangkok and shared his experiences while encouraging Hindu youth to attend the event.

“The repeated removal of content relating to the same event, despite its legitimate public outreach purpose, raises serious questions about Meta’s content moderation policies and the possibility of discriminatory treatment. Such actions are adversely affecting our efforts to reach out to the global Hindu community, particularly the growing number of young Hindus from Bharat and across the world who are showing keen interest in participating in the Congress,” the letter reads.

Khetawat said the delegation had urged the Chief Minister to direct the concerned authorities to summon Meta’s representatives in Mumbai and seek a formal explanation for the repeated removal of promotional content. It has also sought the registration of an appropriate police complaint and an inquiry if any violation of applicable laws is established, besides demanding greater accountability and transparency in Meta’s content moderation decisions.

The Secretary of the Organising Committee of WHC 2026 said the organisers would pursue the matter through appropriate channels and seek a fair and non-discriminatory digital platform for their outreach activities. “The Chief Minister assured us that the government will support the WHC in its legal battle with Meta by directing us to file a complaint with an appropriate forum,” he told this newspaper.

The WHC 2026 will be held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai from December 18 to 20. According to the organisers, more than 4,000 delegates from over 60 countries are expected to participate in the three-day global gathering.