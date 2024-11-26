Whatever decision PM, Shah make will be acceptable, says Sena's Deepak Kesarkar

Mumbai: As the Mahayuti alliance mulls over the next Chief Minister, Shiv Sena leader and state minister in the outgoing cabinet Deepak Kesarkar said on Tuesday that any decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be acceptable to him.

"CM Eknath Shinde has submitted his resignation to the Governor and the Governor has appointed him as the caretaker CM till the new government is formed, he will handle the work of the government. Mahayuti leaders will sit together and discuss and go to Delhi and then a decision will be taken," Kesarkar said on Tuesday.

"CM Shinde has clearly said that whatever decision PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah take, it will be acceptable to him," he told reporters.

When asked about if there is a favoured candidate, he said that there is no clear favourite to the CM's post as of now as the party leaders discuss among themseleves.

"All three leaders are discussing together, a good decision will be taken when they discuss with," he told reporters.

Earlier, caretaker CM Eknath Shinde tendered his resignation to Governor C P Radhakrishnan.

In a post on X, he told his party's supporters to not congregate or gather in Mumbai to show support for him.

"Out of love for me, some congregations have appealed to everyone to gather together and come to Mumbai. I am deeply grateful for your love. But I appeal that no one should come together in my support in such a manner. Once again it is my humble request that Shiv Sena workers should not assemble at Varsha bungalow (official residence of CM) or anywhere else," said the X post by Shinde.

Mahayuti alliance won with a landslide victory, and Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the largest party by winning over 132 seat, the alliance is yet to decide on a Chief Minister to lead the government.�