What is AQI? How does severe air pollution affect health

After a week of "severe" pollution levels in Delhi, the city's air quality improved slightly but still remained "very poor", as it recorded the season's lowest temperature on Thursday morning.

On Sunday, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the severe category, prompting authorities to impose the GRAP-IV measures. On Monday and Tuesday, it worsened further, reaching the severe plus category, with the AQI exceeding 450. On Monday, Citizens of Delhi breathed in the air considered as smoking 49.02 cigarettes every day. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality reached an uncommon new high, as of 18 November: Anand Vihar: 500, Vivek Vihar: 498, Chandni Chowk: 480. Due to such severe air pollution, the public is unknowingly exposed to severe health risks. But what is AQI? And what actually happens to humans when people are exposed to menacing levels of air pollution?

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a system designed to monitor the levels of five key air pollutants: ground-level ozone, particulate matter (PM), carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide. this system was established by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and offers a daily overview of air quality to help people assess potential health risks.

An AQI between 0 and 100 indicates air that is generally safe to breathe, with little to no health risk. However, when the AQI surpasses 100, sensitive groups may begin to experience health effects, and levels above 200 pose significant health risks for everyone. Recently, the average AQI in Delhi ranged from 450 to 500.

Effects of bad air Quality on Health Dr. Arup Halder, a senior pulmonologist at CMRI Hospital, told Business Standard that when the AQI worsens, it allows pollutants to enter the body through the lungs, which affects various organs in the process. Early symptoms may include mild issues like headaches, nasal congestion, and skin irritation, but prolonged exposure can lead to severe health conditions. Over time, breathing polluted air increases the risk of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and even lung cancer. Dr. Halder further explains that ultra-fine particulate matter, smaller than 0.1 microns, can enter the bloodstream through the lungs, causing widespread systemic effects. These tiny particles can harm not only the lungs but also the heart, brain, kidneys, and other organs. For example, air pollution is linked to conditions such as hypertension, ischemic heart disease, and heart attacks, particularly in colder months. Research also indicates that these particles can affect the brain, contributing to cognitive decline, dementia, and strokes, especially in older adults. In children, prolonged exposure may impair neurological development.





Its effect on Internal Organs and Skin