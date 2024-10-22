What is Analogue Paneer, that Zomato sells to restaurants?

Zomato is facing serious backlash from social media users after it was revealed by a user on X that the platform is selling analogue Paneer to restaurants.

"India loves paneer dishes and restaurants sell fake paneer made with vegetable oils without any disclaimer. They made you believe that you are eating healthy food by eating varieties of paneer dishes over junk food. This is being sold on website of Zomato for restaurants," Sumit Behal, a user on X wrote.

The product, clearly labelled as 'Analogue' on the website also marketed as fit for "tikka and gravy," raising concerns.

The social media user accused 'Zomato Hyperpure,' a B2B platform of the company, of selling fake Paneer without disclaimer.

India loves paneer dishes and restaurants sell fake paneer made with vegetable oils without any disclaimer They made you believe that you are eating healthy food by eating varieties of paneer dishes over junk food This is being sold on website of Zomato for restaurants pic.twitter.com/GJh3dspiy3

In an attachment added to his post, it can be seen that the Paneer marked as Analogue is sold for Rs 210 for kg. It also claims that the Paneer is made from skimmed milk and is fit for Tikka and gravy paneer dishes.



However, Paneer generally costs around Rs 410-450 per KG.

What is Analogue Paneer:

In simple terms Analogue Paneer can be called a fake or synthetic Paneer.

Paneer is generally made from milk making it a healthy choice specially for vegetarians. With high protein content and a good source of Calcium, healthy fats and Vitamins Paneer is a go to option for people trying to eat healthy. Analogue Paneer on the other hand, is made with vegetable oils or cheaper dairy products losing not just its nutritional value but also making it unhealthy.

Many restaurants use analogue Paneer purely to gain more profits, disregarding the health concerns that come with its consumption.

Experts say that, use of hydrogenated vegetable oil to make Paneer may be harmful for cardiovascular health as it may contain trans fat. It also poses other health concerns.