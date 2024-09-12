West Bengal: Unattended bag at RG Kar hospital triggers panic

Kolkata: An unattended bag at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here triggered panic on Thursday, following which a bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot.



According to TV visuals, the bomb disposal squad along with sniffer dogs were investigating the site, the place where the junior doctors have been protesting since August 9. Presently, the spot is vacant as the medics are protesting outside Swasthya Bhavan in Salt Lake.

According to police sources, no evidence of any harmful objects has been recovered yet.

"The bomb disposal squad is inspecting the bag," a police official said.