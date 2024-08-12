West Bengal: TMC Worker Arrested for Rape in Murshidabad

Berhampore: A Trinamul Congress worker was arrested by the police for allegedly confining and raping a retired government hospital staff's daughter at his house in Murshidabad of West Bengal on the pretext of promising her a government job.

The police rescued the victim, in her early twenties, from the house of the accused, Soujit Roy alias Chhotka, at Amtala village in Nowda and arrested him on Sunday morning. Soujit is the husband of Rinki Roy, former gram panchayat pradhan of TMC at Nowda.

He had promised the young woman, who is also a neighbour, a temporary job at Amtala Rural Hospital, where her father worked once, and asked her to visit his house with her bio-data and testimonials.

When the young woman visited his house on Saturday evening, Soujit confined and sexually assaulted her throughout the night. The victim's father said, “When I went to search for my daughter at his house, Chhotka claimed she left at around 5.30 pm.”

He added, “My daughter somehow called up me from an anonymous mobile number and narrated everything. I then rushed to Nowda police station and lodged a complaint.” The victim was admitted at the Amtala Rural Hospital with critical condition. She was later referred to Murshidabad Medical College & Hospital.