By the end of the experiment, the pigeons learned to discriminate between 26 and 58 words. Hopefully, none of them include â€œworldâ€ or â€œdomination.â€

Jalpaiguri: The police have found six sacks full of pigeons on a truck laden with rice during a routine checking on a highway in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, the police said on Tuesday.



Two persons were arrested for violating norms as they should have brought the birds on a vehicle designated to transport livestock.

The pigeons were later released in a forest.

During the naka checking on Monday, police personnel noticed movement inside a sack kept on a truck full of rice bags. During a search, pigeons were discovered in the sack.

Six such sacks were found on the vehicle and the total number of pigeons rescued was more than 100, police said.

The accused persons were taking the birds from Karandighi in Uttar Dinajpur district to Siliguri in Darjeeling district for selling.

The truck was brought to New Jalpaiguri Police Station and the forest department was informed.

The forest department officials took the pigeons and released them in a jungle.�