West Bengal: Roopa Ganguly arrested for protest over boy's death

KOLKATA: Former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly was arrested by the police on Thursday morning after she staged a sit-in demonstration at the Bansdroni police station in southern parts of the city over the death of a boy who was hit by a payloader in a road accident.



She was later granted bail by the Alipore Court against a personal bond of ₹1000 though the police opposed her relief. Ms Ganguly visited Bansdroni police station on Wednesday night and launched a stir there. She also spent the night sitting on a chair. In the morning the BJP leader was arrested for obstructing the cops in discharging their duty and taken to Lalbazar, the city police headquarters. She said during her court production, “I was alleged to have disturbed them. But in reality I didn't do anything.” In the morning the BJP leader was arrested for obstructing the cops in discharging their duty and taken to Lalbazar, the city police headquarters. She said during her court production, “I was alleged to have disturbed them. But in reality I didn't do anything.”

Ms Ganguly added, “I only remained seated outside for protest. My arrest is wrong.” Kolkata police commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma said, “She demanded the release of some people who were arrested for preventing the cops in their duty. She was told that law would take its own course. Still she stayed there. This created a problem for the cops. So she was arrested.”



