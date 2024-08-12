West Bengal: Mamata govt transfers RGKMCH Medical Chief Amid Doctor's Murder Probe

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government has transferred the medical superintendent of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) Dr Sanjay Vashisth, two days after an on-duty young lady doctor was brutally raped and murdered by a civic police volunteer there.

Dr Vashisth has been replaced by the dean of RGKMCH, Dr Bulbul Mukhopadhyay, according to a state health department order issued by Swasthya Bhavan on Sunday. Dr Mukhopadhyay is also a member of the inquiry panel which has been set up by the RGKMCH authorities.

On the other hand, Dr Vashisth has been posted as a professor at Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, another state-run facility in the city.

While the leaves of all the doctors and other staff have been cancelled by the RGKMCH authorities for an indefinite period in wake of the horrific crime, the junior doctors’ ceasework in protest of the barbaric incident has entered the third day.

They have demanded the removal of the principal, medical superintendent and two departmental heads immediately from the hospital, regular updates in the probe and findings in the CCTV footage and postmortem report.

During the day, city police commissioner Vineet Goyal visited the RGKMCH and urged the agitating students to resume their duty on a day when it came to light that the arrested accused, Sanjay Roy, held an influential position in the Kolkata Police Welfare Committee, the cops’ welfare forum.

Condemning the crime, former cricketer Sourav Ganguly said, “It's really unfortunate. Strict action should be taken against such incidents. It's terrible. This was very very wrong. Everything is possible everywhere. So CCTVs should be installed everywhere.”

BJP state chief and union minister Sukanta Majumdar sought party president and union health minister JP Nadda to send a national medical commission team and advocate for a CBI probe into the crime.